Meet Fin Diesel: fishy friend is aimed at encouraging people in Warwick to recycle

Mayor of Warwick Councillor Jackie D’Arcy with competition winner Claire Cleeton and the newly-named Fin Diesel. Photo supplied.

Warwick’s fishy friend aimed at encouraging people to recycle has been officially named thanks to a competition organised by the town council.

The fish, now named ‘Fin Diesel’, is touring the town as part of a campaign by Warwick Town Council to highlight the importance of recycling and sustainability, and Warwick’s commitment to combating climate change.

The creation, made from plastic bottles, acts as a recycling point for people to deposit their empty bottles.

Those bottles will be used in local school projects and will also go towards the production of new Christmas Lights in Warwick Town Centre.

Once the fish has finished its journey around the town, the bottles used to make it will also be re-used by local schools for artwork so nothing will be wasted.

The fish was launched last month as part of Great Big Green Week - a nationwide celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.