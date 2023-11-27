Meet guide dogs at charity's Christmas fair in Leamington this weekend
People can meet guide dogs at a charity’s Christmas fair in Leamington this coming weekend.
The event takes place at the Guide Dogs Training Centre in Warwick New Road on Sunday December 3 from 11am to 3pm.
It will include a Santa’s Grotto, a tombola, a raffle, cards and gifts, refreshments and a chance to meet the dogs.
For more information about Guide Dogs visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/