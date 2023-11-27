Register
Meet guide dogs at charity's Christmas fair in Leamington this weekend

The event takes place at the Guide Dogs Training Centre in Warwick New Road on Sunday December 3.
By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
People can meet guide dogs at a charity’s Christmas fair in Leamington this coming weekend.

The event takes place at the Guide Dogs Training Centre in Warwick New Road on Sunday December 3 from 11am to 3pm.

It will include a Santa’s Grotto, a tombola, a raffle, cards and gifts, refreshments and a chance to meet the dogs.

For more information about Guide Dogs visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/

