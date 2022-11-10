Kenilworth author Ali Tyler with her two Be Brave, Be Brilliant, Be books .

A Kenilworth author of books aimed at inspiring children is holding an event at a book shop in the town this month.

Ali Tyler has written two Be Brave, Be Brilliant, Be… books and hopes to add more to the series.

One of the books is about scientists included Mary Anning, George Washington Carver, Nettie Stevens and Alice Ball and the other is about artists and features Frida Kahlo, Ai Weiwei, Grayson Perry, Georgi O'Keefe and more.

Ali, an associate professor at the School of Law at the University of Warwick and also the co-founder of Taskmaster Education, wrote the books after finding that her young daughters wanted something different to read than what was on the market.

She raised £10,300 through a Kickstarter campaign to bring the books to life.

She then did an initial print run of just shy of 1,000 books, with almost 300 of these having been donated to schools in more disadvantaged areas through the charity Read for Good.

Alis said: “I’m now at the stage where I'm running out of stock, so will be dependant on a publisher picking the series up for it to continue.”

Ali is holding a meet the author event at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square on Saturday November 26 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.