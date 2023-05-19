Cllr Alan Boad took the mayoral chain at a ceremony at the town council's annual meeting

Leamington's new Mayor has been elected.

Cllr Alan Boad took the mayoral chain at a ceremony at the town council's annual meeting on Tuesday May 16.

The new Mayor, a former manufacturing engineer manager, describes his home town that he will represent for 12 months, as a “fabulous royal town with its beautiful Regency architecture and magnificent parks”.

Cllr Boad has been active in various community projects and activities in his more than 30-plus years of local service as a councillor. He supports the Ocean drop-in centre for the homeless and has established the Crown Routes Community Café in Acorn Court, as well as working with local people in Lillington to create their popular fun day. He says he is “deeply honoured to have been elected” to serve the town he has lived in all his life.

The new Mayor has chosen a very local charity to support.

“Helping Hands as he believes in their moto that everyone matters and at some point, we all need a “helping hand”, he said.

"The charity does just that by providing not only basic needs, but also providing opportunities for people to move on from their current circumstances, so they begin to realise their worth and have hope for a better future."