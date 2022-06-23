Meet 'local superhero' David, the Leamington pensioner who has been pushing trolley loads of goods to weekly foodbank drop-offs for six months

A Leamington pensioner has been described as ‘a real life superhero’ for his effort to bring donations to the Warwick District Foodbank.

Town centre resident David Proffitt-White, 86, has delivered more than 7,000 eggs and hundreds of apples and boxes of instant coffee to the Warwick District Foodbank drop-off session at St Paul’s church since he began supporting the cause in January.

He has the food delivered to his house from Tesco and Iceland in the town centre and then loads it into a trolley which he pushes about half a mile to the church for the weekly drop-off session it holds for the foodbank on Thursdays.

David Proffitt-White delivers another trolley full of eggs and other food to the Warwick District Foodbank drop-off at St Paul's church with his friend Marion Colman. Photo by Oliver Williams.

David said: “It’s no problem for me – along with walking to the shops to put my orders in it gives me exercise

“It also gives me peace of mind - things are a bit grim for people at the moment with the cost of living going up.”

Mirriam Bowen, session leader for the foodbank, said donations could be dropped at the church in Leicester Street on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm and that collections were made by people who had been referred to the service via The Ciziens’ Advice Buereau, schools, GPs and debt agenices.

She said: “Without people like David, we couldn’t do this – if the public didn’t make donations we’d have nothing to give out.

"It really is a community thing.

"The things David brings are amazing because we wouldn’t always have them in stock otherwise.

"And him dropping donations directly here saves us with the logistics of having them trasnported from the warehouse.

"We all think David is amazing.

"He’s a local superhero and it’s often people like him who don’t get any recognisition and just do it unseen and that’s a nice thing about it.

"He’s one of many who turn up and help without any hassle and it’s humbling for us as staff.”