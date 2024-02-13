Meet puppies destined to become ‘life-changing guide dogs’ at Leamington training centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is inviting people to visit its training centre in Leamington next weekend to find out more about volunteering as a Puppy Raiser.

The charity’s Puppy Raising Information Day is being held on Saturday February 24 at the Guide Dogs Midlands Regional Centre in Warwick New Road on Saturday February 24.

At the event, you can learn about what a volunteer Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs does, meet volunteers doing the role, and the guide dog pups they are currently looking after.

Expert staff will also be available to answer questions and will be running puppy training demonstrations, so visitors can find out more about the skills a guide dog puppy has to master.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for Guide Dogs have a guide dog puppy living with them for around 12-16 months, with all costs covered, and they help them with their basic training and socialisation, before they start their guide dog training.

The charity also has a volunteer Puppy Fosterer role, where you look after a guide dog pup for a shorter amount of time.

The event will be running from 10am until 1pm and you are welcome to drop-in at any time, with no need to pre-book.

The on-site charity shop will also be open.

Anna Standing, operations manager at Guide Dogs, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Midlands Regional Centre in Leamington next weekend, for our Puppy Raising Information Day.

“We’re currently recruiting for more volunteer Puppy Raisers across the Midlands, so this event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who would like to learn more about the role and meet our dedicated and knowledgeable volunteers and staff.

“Each of the 3,458 life-changing guide dogs in the UK will have had a volunteer Puppy Raiser supporting them throughout their first year and preparing them for their important training.

“We couldn’t do what we do, without our amazing volunteering network, and volunteer Puppy Raisers are vital to our organisation.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing.