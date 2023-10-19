Meet Team Tiger the Harbury children raising money for the World Wildlife Fund
and live on Freeview channel 276
Youngsters in Harbury have raised hundreds of pounds for the World Wildlife Fund by carrying out a major litter pick around the village.
This was the latest fundraising activity the group of nine and ten-year-olds, named Team Tiger, have undertaken having raised more than £700 for the cause over the last two years.
They also held a bake sale on Friday which raised £200.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Team Tiger’s leader Elsa said: “When we discovered the sad truth of what was happening to our planet we all wanted to help.
"At first we drew pictures of tigers and put them on noticeboards around the village but then we decided we wanted to raise some money to help the animals.”
Donations can still be made to Team Tiger’s fundraising campaign at https://shorturl.at/pvSY0