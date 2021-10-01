Meet the 11-year-old rescue dog from Harbury who has been named as the region's ‘Golden Oldie’!

Noah and Claire Roles-Wain at Scruffts DogFest West. Photo by flick.digital.

A 11-year-old rescue dog from Harbury has been named the best ‘Golden Oldie’ in the regional heats for 'Scruffts'.

Noah, owned by Claire Roles-Wain, will now go on to compete in the semi-final stages hosted at the world’s most famous dog show, Crufts, in 2022.

Scruffts is the annual competition run by The Kennel Club, open to all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Noah and Claire Roles-Wain with judge Anne Francis. Photo by flick.digital

Noah won the title of 'Golden Oldie' in the latest round of Scuffts, the third of six heats this year, held at The Bathurst Estate, Cirencester, as part of DogFest West.

The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from all over the region but just four have made it through to the semi-final stages at Crufts 2022.

Speaking of their win, Claire, who has entered Scruffts three previous times with Noah, said: “I still can’t believe it but I’m so proud of Noah and believed that one day he could win.

"To qualify was an amazing moment and a dream come true! It has been a wonderful achievement that we have been trying for so long to do.”

“We rescued Noah from Romania five years ago, and he has been the most gentle and sweet dog you could ask for. He is a real fusspot and is fantastic with my son, Benjamin. We love him very much.”

The winners were:

- Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog: two-year-old Finley the Kelpie/Collie cross owned by Ellie Stephens from Larkhill, Wiltshire

- Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch: eight-year-old Lily the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel/Bichon Frise cross owned by Sally Franklin from Long Compton, Warwickshire

- Golden Oldie Crossbreed: 11-year-old Noah the mixed breed owned by Claire Roles-Wain from Harbury, Warwickshire

- Good Citizen Dog Scheme: four-year-old Luna the mixed breed owned by Michelle Down from Looe, Cornwall

The four dogs are now preparing to compete at Crufts 2022, which will be held at the NEC Birmingham next March, where the judges will be making the difficult decision of choosing the Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.

Lucy Williams, marketing manager for competiton sponsors James Wellbeloved, said: “Congratulations to our four brilliant semi-finalists who have all qualified to Crufts next year.