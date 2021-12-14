Meet the budding baker from Budbrooke Primary School who could be a Bake Off star in the making

10-year-old Rehan with one of his creations. Photo supplied

A pupil from Budbrooke Primary School who gained a passion for baking during lockdown could be a future Bake Off star.

Ten-year-old Rehan Muhammad-Redza recently applied for a place in the Junior Bake Off competition after receiving comments about his baked creations.

Ever since a passion for baking was ignited in the first lockdown, teachers, friends and family have been treated to an array of bakes from Rehan.

Rehan with some of his baked creations. Photo supplied

He started baking for his neighbours, whom are mostly retired people, to cheer them up during the lockdown.

He said: “I love seeing their faces when they receive their caked and love receiving their compliments.

"I also had some encouragement from a friend’s step dad and also from my mum's friends whom are all bakers themselves. All of these people started to encourage me to apply for the Junior Bake Off.”

To apply, Rehan had to send a one-minute video, photo evidence of his bakes, also a written explanation of each section, for example biscuits, pastry, bread, cake and desserts.

Rehan with some of his baked creations. Photo supplied

He was then offered a phone interview where he was quizzed about his bakes and pastry knowledge.

The next round would have been a regional audition in front of the judges and the ones that makes it through that would be on the live shows.

Unfortunately, Rehan was not offered a place in the next round, but he continues to delight those around him with his enthusiasm for baking.

He said: “I really wished that I could have the opportunity to show them what I can bake but I haven't made a lot of pastry and bread so I will have to practice a lot on them if I want to enter again.

"Some people who made it to the live shows tried three or four times.”

One bake that Rehan is particularly proud of was for the Lawn Tennis Association National President's Award event.

He made it for the president and his wife who came from Berkshire to present the award to the 14 Under County team who won the award for their fundraising efforts for the NHS Covid fundraising almost £2,800.

Rehan has also started receiving some paying orders for his bakes.

A spokesperson from Budbrooke Primary School, said: "We are all so proud of Rehan’s determination and enthusiasm for this talent he has worked so hard to perfect.

"It must require an awful lot of patience and resilience as we know that he has been working hard on bakes- fitting it in around his intense Year 6 studies.