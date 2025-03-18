Meet the crafting group supporting each other and spreading smiles across the Warwick community

The Crafting Tree have been taking on projects to help spread joy in the community. Photos supplied

A group of residents who regularly meet in Warwick have been helping to spread some cheer across the community with their creations.

In September 2022, the group began meeting informally at the Chase Meadow Community Centre in Warwick.

The aim was to provide support through the ups and downs of life by offering each other company, support and a chance to knit and crochet together.

The Crafting Tree recently made 15 ‘trauma teddies’ for Leamington Fire Station. The teddies are carried on the fire engines and handed out to children who have been involved in fires and traumatic incidents. Photo supplied

The support they gave each other during difficult times became the foundation for what followed.

The group then became ‘The Crafting Tree’, an official project at the community centre, funded by Warwickshire County Council’s Covid-19 Recovery Fund.

What started as a few ladies helping one another, quickly grew into a group that was keen to serve their community in any way they could.

The members soon started sourcing projects to help the most vulnerable and isolated members of society, as well as local children and community events.

The Crafting Tree regularly makes post-box toppers to adorn the post-box on Chase Meadow by the Tesco Express. The sole purpose of this project is to make local residents smile and brighten up the area. Photo supplied

The projects

The first project for the group was to produce 70 ‘worry worms’ to be distributed at Newburgh Primary school, shortly followed by ‘Worry Monsters’ for children who attended events at Warwick library.

The Crafting Tree then made green hearts for ‘The Big Green Week’, pink flowers for Breast Cancer Now, purple hearts for domestic violence awareness, baby essentials, toys for Warwick Hospital’s McGregor Ward, teddies and hats for the children of Ukraine, items for Evergreen school, knitted bunnies for Chase Meadow’s Easter bunny hunt and pumpkins for the Pumpkin Pitstop events at Halloween, a knitted afternoon tea for the King’s Coronation, a Christmas dinner themed tree for St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival and gifts to sell as part of local fundraising events.

The ladies are often found running stalls at local schools or at the community centre to raise money to buy wool and other supplies to help keep themselves self-sufficient.

The group has taken on a variety of project across many themes. Photo supplied

The Crafting Tree also regularly makes post box toppers to adorn the post box on Chase Meadow by the Tesco Express. The sole purpose of this project is to make residents smile and brighten up the area.

To date the group has created 11 toppers across the years with themes including: Christmas, Easter, Remembrance, autumn, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, summer holidays, World Book Day and the Olympics.

More toppers are also set appear in the coming months.

Most recently The Crafting Tree made 15 ‘trauma teddies’ for Leamington Fire Station. The teddies are carried on the fire engines and handed out to children who have been involved in fires and traumatic incidents.

The first project by the group was to produce 70 ‘Worry Worms’ to be distributed at Newburgh Primary school, shortly followed by ‘Worry Monsters’ for children who attended events at Warwick library. Photo supplied

Caroline Flint, who started the group, said: “It has been an absolute joy to watch this group take on a life of its own and go from strength to strength, both in terms of the amazing and worthwhile projects they are creating but also the friendships and support that have grown as a result.

"The ladies are so inspiring and dedicated to making a real difference.

"It has been a lifeline for so many, both those who attend and those who benefit from the projects.”

Joining The Crafting Tree

The group meets at the Chase Meadow Community Centre on Wednesdays from 10am to 12noon. The group is free, refreshments are provided and it is open to all ages and abilities.

Attendees can also bring their own craft project.

For more information go to: https://www.chasemeadowcc.co.uk/activities/wednesday/the-crafting-tree/