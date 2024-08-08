Meet the dogs featuring in Kenilworth Dogs Trust's 'meet the shepherds’ day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dogs Trust in Kenilworth is hosting a ‘meet the shepherds’ say, dedicated to finding homes for the Shepherd dogs currently in its care.

The event on Wednesday August 14, aims to find loving homes for these friendly dogs and give attendees a chance to learn about each dog's unique personality and needs.

Traditionally raised to herd animals, Shepherds are intelligent, energetic dogs who love training and to be stimulated at home. There are lots of breeds that fall into the category of Shepherds, from German, Australian and Belgian (Malinois) Shepherds, to Border Collies and Old English Sheepdogs.

Here’s some of the dogs and their descriptions featuring in the event:

Top left shows Luna, right show Hughie and bottom left shows Kooper. Photos supplied by Dogs Trust

Kooper

Kooper is a five-year-old German Shepherd who has found himself at Dogs Trust Kenilworth through no fault of his own. He loves playing with other dogs and could share his forever home with one following a successful meeting here at the centre. He is a clever lad and is looking for a forever home to help build his confidence.

Luna

Luna is a three-year-old German Shepherd who loves splashing around in water. She loves walks in the countryside, playing football and having lots of fuss from her favourite people. She can live with young adults (over the age of 16) and needs to have her own garden away from any noisy doggy neighbours.

Hughie

Hughie is a four-year-old big, German Shepherd. Due to his age, he is looking for a home to keep him stimulated both physically and mentally. Hughie loves his toys and is looking for a friend to play with.

Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: “Our Meet the Shepherds Day is a fantastic opportunity for dog lovers to meet our wonderful Shepherds, like Kooper, Luna, and Hughie, who are all eagerly waiting for their 'furry tail' endings.

“Each of these dogs has a unique personality and needs, and this event is designed to help them find their perfect match.

"We are excited to welcome the community to our centre and hope that many of these beautiful dogs will find the loving homes they deserve.

“So come along, learn about these incredible dogs, and maybe even find a new family member.”