Meet the Northampton farmer and food producer, giving families all the inspiration they need to make healthy meals.

Milly Fyfe, a farmer, homesteader, podcaster, vlogger, entrepreneur and parent, set up an important new community interest company in April last year – named ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’.

Milly’s CIC provides consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch. Her tasty recipe ideas use seasonal and accessible produce that the whole family can enjoy, with a focus on making it easy to follow and replicate.

Her social media presence also shines a spotlight on UK farmers and food producers, sharing their back stories, what they produce, where it can be purchased, and what others can do with the ingredients.

The content is shared on Milly’s food blog, her social media channels and via a podcast called The Countryside Kitchen Meets.

The hope is that, in the long-term, children will grow up eating a variety of home-cooked meals with less reliance on highly processed foods. They will make informed choices and cooking habits will change as parental knowledge is enhanced.

Having received a number of accolades for her work in the business, community and farming sectors, Milly is ambitious about the number of people and families she can help through her work.

Milly, from Yelvertoft, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo and shared how she has continued to build on this important work – for the greater good of the next generation.

“I appreciate the hardship farmers face while producing food,” said Milly, whose husband is also a farmer.

She began documenting her life on the farm on social media during the pandemic and people enjoyed seeing what she was producing, growing and eating.

Milly said: “I enjoy using social media to connect with people and it grew quickly. I realised the content was really helpful.

“I created the CIC to reach more people, help them cook from scratch using seasonal ingredients and move away from the reliance on ultra-processed foods. Everything is going really good at the moment.”

Now the CIC is Milly’s main focus, she has worked to establish collaborations with a number of organisations across the county – including the Hope Centre and Brixworth Food Larder.

All of the content, including recipes and video tutorials, is available for anyone to access online and to share with others.

When asked her proudest achievement to date, Milly said: “18 months ago I wrote all the recipes and put them into an e-cookery book. HRH The Princess Royal gave it her endorsement.”

Each purchase of the e-cookery book continues to raise money for the Farming Community Network, which Milly is a farming ambassador for.

Looking to 2024, Milly hopes to convert one of the redundant buildings on the farm into a kitchen workshop – to enable in-person events to be hosted, where attendees can join in with cooking and preparing meals.

Having grown the CIC to a global reach, Milly will continue creating more downloadable resources and content for the website and social media.

As No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents is non-profit and all self-funded besides grants, Milly is always looking for more collaboration and sponsorship opportunities.