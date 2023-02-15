Meet the rugby players taking the game in their stride at Leamington RFC

Meet the Leamington rugby players who literally take the game in their stride.
Having celebrated a success over the weekend, Leamington RFC’s walking rugby team are looking for new players of all ages, fitness levels and abilities.
Taking part in the Stourbridge Walking Rugby Festival on Saturday, the Leamington team defeated opponents from all over the country including local rivals to reach the semi-finals where they beat Bourneville and then winning the final against Kingswood Titans 7-3.
The team trains at Moorefields in Kenilworth Road every Wednesday from 7pm each week.
On Leamington RFC’s Facebook page, a club spokesperson has said: “. If you think walking rugby could be the perfect way to get more active you’d be right.
“If you want to get involved then we’d love to see you there if you want more info just drop us a message.”