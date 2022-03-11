Meet the unsung heroes of Warwick and Leamington - from firefighters to vaccination teams

Left to right: Operations managers Sarah McGovern and Laura Wilkins with Matt Western, Warwick and Kenilworth PCN Clinical Lead Ryan Smith and operations manager Sophie Richards

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has recognised the unsung heroes in his constituency at an awards ceremony.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue and regional vaccination teams were among the winners at Mr Western's event last month.

More than 1,000 people tuned in to watch the ceremony, which was hosted by BBC Coventry and Warwickshire presenter Trish Adudu.

Myton Hospices caption: Matt Western MP presents the award to Charlotte Ingram, Director of Income Generation and members of the frontline medical team at Myton.

Mr Western and Ms Adudu were joined on stage by actor David Bradley, famed for his turn as Hogwarts’ groundskeeper Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films – as well as roles in iconic TV shows Dr Who and Game of Thrones.

From more than 100 nominations, the judges selected eight winners.

The MP Awards for community excellence ceremony was produced from the Warwick-based studio of production companies Purple Monster and Noisegate Media.

Mr Western said: “This year’s awards event couldn’t have gone much better, and the production of the virtual event was top notch.

Matt presenting Daniel Browne with his award.

“I’d like to start by commending all those who were nominated and shortlisted - everyone deserved recognition for their services.

“Naturally, I want to praise the winners for their exceptional efforts to help the Warwick and Leamington community during another extremely challenging 12 months.

“You have clearly touched the lives of many in our community and supported or brought joy to those who nominated you.

“You are a credit to yourselves and to our area.”

Matt interrupted bingo at the SYDNI Centre to give a tearful Lilian Brocklehurst her award.

The Warwick and Kenilworth Primary Care Network (PCN) and Leamington PCN vaccination teams took home Special Recognition Awards.

Both teams have delivered hundreds of thousands of jabs and hit ambitious targets of delivering nearly 30,000 boosters accumulatively over Christmas.

Their efforts, including those of a dedicated team of volunteers, have helped Warwick District to achieve a high vaccination rate of 77.6% of people having received two jabs.

The Team Award went to the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and particularly the first responders to the major fire at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in south Leamington in August.

Matt with first responders to August’s major fire from Leamington fire station including Jon Freeman to his right and Will Maddern to his left. Chief Fire Officer Rob Allen on the far left.

Mr Western personally congratulated the team and heard harrowing stories from the day of the blaze – including from one firefighter, a former Afghanistan veteran, who said it was the scariest and most dangerous situation he’d been involved in since he returned from war.

The three Individual award winners included the SYDNI Centre’s Lilian Brocklehurst, a tireless volunteer who cares for many of its visitors – and who has raised hundreds of pounds for local charities.

The second individual winner was the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts’ Janette Eslick who helped raise £1.1million for the group’s new headquarters after the previous facility was burned down.

The final individual winner was Warwickshire Pride chair Daniel Browne whose work with the organisation has supported many including through mental health and hate crime support groups – and delivering parcels to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

The Community Group Award went to the Brunswick Hub for providing mental health support, vital food parcels and a safe space for residents to come together all year round.

Myton Hospices won the Business Award for supporting 1,400 people living with terminal illnesses despite the dangers to staff during the pandemic.

Matt presenting Janette Eslick with her award in front of the brand new Sea Scouts HQ.

Warwick and Kenilworth PCN strategic manager and vaccine lead Ryan Smith said: “We are extremely grateful for receiving this award and I know all the NHS staff, admin team and volunteers are humbled by the kind gesture and it is very nice to be recognised in this way.

“We never thought we would still be vaccinating 18 months after we began but are proud of this achievement and happy to serve our wonderful community.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief fire officer Rob Allen said: “I’m honoured to receive the award on behalf of the service.

“The incident (fire) was complex, extremely challenging, and protracted, requiring a response from multiple agencies.

“The teams involved were incredible. They showed immense bravery and professionalism.”

A full video of the event proceedings is available on Mr Western’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on his website.