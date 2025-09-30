Meet the Warwick man running 40 marathons in 40 different countries around Europe

A man from Warwick is currently working his way through running 40 marathons in 40 different countries around Europe.

Angus Read, 22, flew from Luton Airport to Chișinău, Moldova, to start the challenge in August.

He is now more than 40 days into his challenge, and completed his 14th marathon in his 14th country – Prague – on September 29.

Angus Read in Serbia. Photo supplied by John Read / SWNS

On average, Angus said he will spend two to three days in each country, and run each marathon in around four and a half hours.

Throughout the challenge Angus will be running solo and sleep in hostels, but said some of his friends are due to join him and cheer him on in Sweden, France and Belgium.

Angus said: "I have previously run two marathons, both in Leeds.

"I didn't realise how big a boost it was to have people cheering you on the side lines.

Angus Read is running 40 marathons in 40 different countries around Europe. (Angus Read / SWNS)

"At the start of this challenge, I was struggling with morale. It was something I had to adapt to.

"It is a long time to be running, as much as a physical challenge, it is - it is also a massive mental challenge."

After graduating from the University of Leeds in June 2025, where he studied law, Angus wanted to go solo travelling.

While he was working out his options, he decided he wanted to make a difference by raising money for Cancer Research during his travels.

Angus Read in Moldova. Photo supplied by Angus Read / SWNS

He is hoping to raise £10,000 for the charity and as of September 30 has raised more than £3,600.

Angus said: "Originally, I was going to do some solo travelling around Eastern Europe.

"I felt like I had this obligation to do something positive. I have always been a fan of sport and loved running.

"So I came up with this challenge that combined my love of running and exploring for a good cause."

On August 20, Angus arrived in Chișinău, Moldova, for his first marathon.

From there, he headed to Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Slovakia before hitting the streets of Prague.

Angus said: "The best experience has been going to all these countries that I wouldn't have originally thought of going to.

"Running is such a good way to explore all these places and visit these cities.

"You also meet so many amazing people that you would never have usually interacted with.”

He is hoping to cross the finish line in the UK on December 14, after completing all 40 marathons in 40 different European countries.

Despite largely doing this alone, Angus is hoping to be joined by friends and family along the way to offer some much-needed support.

Angus said: "I have a few friends who are planning to come out along the way.

"I was part of a run club at university, so a lot of them are into sports and fitness.

"I have made friends from the hostels I am staying in, and they have offered to put me up when I visit their home countries.

"It is a solo trip, but I don't feel like I am solo at all."

To donate to Angus' funding page, go to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/angus-reads-euro-40-40-4-expedition

To keep up with his journey search readrunsround on Instagram.

List of countries Angus will be running a marathon in:

1. Moldova

2. Romania

3. Bulgaria

4. Greece

5. North Macedonia

6. Albania

7. Montenegro

8. Serbia

9. Bosnia

10. Croatia

11. Slovenia

12. Hungary

13. Slovakia

14. Czcechia

15. Poland

16. Lithuania

17. Latvia

18. Estonia

19. Finland

20. Sweden

21. Norway

22. Denmark

23. Iceland

24. Netherlands

25. Belgium

26. Luxembourg

27. France

28. Monaco

29. Switzerland

30. Lichenstein

31. Austria

32. Italy

33. San Marino

34. Malta

35. Portugal

36. Spain

37. Andorra

38. Germany

39. Ireland

40. UK