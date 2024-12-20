Meet the ‘World’s Oldest Choir’ from Warwickshire who have captured the nation's hearts this Christmas

The Prime Timers is made up of residents from seven care homes in Warwickshire

A 17-strong Warwickshire choir, whose members are between 87 and 99 years old and has an average age of 94, have made history by being crowned the ‘World’s Oldest Choir’ by Guinness World Records.

The Prime Timers is made up of residents from seven care homes in Warwickshire run by Runwood Homes, who joined together to break the record during a Christmas carol concert at the Crowne Plaza Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in Stratford.

The concert was compèred by actor Sian Reeves who advocates for therapeutic use of music, particularly in care homes.

The previous Guinness World Records title for the World’s Oldest Choir was held by St John’s House in York since April 2013, which had 13 members and an average age of 91.

Members of The Prime Timers with Tony Christie. Photo by Runwood Homes

Breaking the world record

While some members of the choir were born in the West Midlands, others come from as far and wide as Glasgow and London.

Some have sung in choirs before, for many it’s their first time.

One of these, Sidney Pickford (90) – a former book binder by trade who bound books for the TV show ‘This is Your Life’- was born on Christmas Day 1934. He said he’ll have double the reason to celebrate this year, being both a birthday boy and world record holder.

The Prime Timers during the Christmas carol concert at the Crowne Plaza Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in Stratford. Photo by Runwood Homes

Watched on by proud family and friends, The Prime Timers sang traditional festive favourites such as Jingle Bells and We Wish You A Merry Christmas, alongside joining Music for Dementia ambassador and singing legend Tony Christie, in a rendition of Silent Night.

The concert included Christmas Through The Years, a song written and released by The Prime Timers alongside Intergenerational Music Making.

Christopher Huddleston, Low Furlong Care Home resident in Shipston on Stour, said: “It’s been a great honour and a remarkable day.

"Few of us at any age get to have an attempt at a world record, let alone at 90 or more and on the same bill as Tony Christie. It has been quite something.”

Members of the Prime Timers with Tony Christie and Carl Saville, adjudicator for Guinness World Records. Photo by Runwood Homes

Sheila Barnett, 91, is a Prime Timers choir member who sang in a choir in Bridgetown for almost 40 years.

Sheila said it’s “an honour” to be in this choir. “I think it makes you happy if you can sing, and even if people don’t sing very well, it doesn’t matter. You can still sing along. Whatever you do, just sing.”

At 87, June Burton is the youngest member of The Prime Timers Choir. She said: “I just sing. It makes me happy. My dad always sang, and he had a lovely voice, so I think he passed it on to me.”

Carl Saville, adjudicator for Guinness World Records, said: “I was delighted to announce The Prime Timers the new Guinness World Records’ holders for the world's oldest choir.

The choir practising. Photo by Runwood Homes

"A massive congratulations to the whole team at Runwood Homes who spent many months planning and preparing for the events, as well as the amazing choir.”

The creation of the choir

The creation of The Prime Timers and the ambition for the choir to become the world’s oldest was the brainchild of Jasmine Kessey, deputy home manager at Lower Meadow in Stratford, whose efforts were supported by Runwood’s head of dementia services, Paul Gaskell.

Jasmine said: “Having worked in care homes for over 10 years, I’ve seen firsthand the joy that music brings to residents.

"Their memory may not be as it once was but most of them will remember their favourite song and how it made them feel. Music creates a strong sense of community, reduces loneliness and brings a bit of a buzz to the home.

"It has so many positive and emotional benefits for residents that music plays an important role in all our care homes.

The Prime Timers choir. Photo by Runwood Homes

“Runwood Homes is committed to celebrating the lives of each of our residents and its mission accomplished for our choir members.

"This record attempt has been a huge amount of work for staff and residents but winning the title has not only created a lasting legacy for all our choir members but also created lots of happy memories for their families.”

Singing and the benefits

The Prime Timers is Runwood Homes’ second care home choir. Its first, the One Voice Choir, was formed in 2018 at The Grange care home in Wickford, Essex.

Sarah Metcalfe, managing director at Music for Dementia, which has been supporting the record attempt said: “The Primer Timers are proof you’re never too old to join a choir.

"Music for Dementia has loved working with them on their record attempt and now we’re encouraging everyone to join a choir in 2025 – especially if you’re living with dementia or caring for someone who has it.

“Singing is proven to lift your mood and improve lung health, and music can help manage dementia symptoms like anxiety. All while making friends and getting out of the house.

"We’ve put a fun quiz on our website to help people find the best choir for them, plus information and advice for any care homes that want to set up their own choir.”

A new Christmas song

The Primer Timers have also been in the studio recording a new Christmas song, produced in partnership with the not-for-profit organisation Intergenerational Music Making.

The song Christmas Through The Years, is now available for sale on Bandcamp for £1, with proceeds going to local dementia charity, Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Project.

Charlotte Miller, founder of Intergenerational Music Making, said: “Writing Christmas Through The Years with Runwood’s residents and staff has been a truly moving experience.

"It’s a beautiful reminder of how music can transcend generations, sparking conversations, evoking cherished memories, and fostering a profound sense of connection.

"Runwood and its choirs embody the power of care homes to create vibrant, inclusive communities where music becomes a bridge to shared stories, companionship, and joy—reducing isolation and enriching lives.

“To celebrate, Intergenerational Music Making is backing the call to Join A Choir in 2025 by launching their Together with Music Choir—a space where everyone, no matter their age or background, is encouraged to come together through the joy of music.”

"We warmly invite people of all ages to join us and be part of this exciting journey."