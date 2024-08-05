Meet this year's Warwick 'town ambassadors' set to meet and help visitors and residents

A team of friendly faces are set to meet visitors to Warwick this summer as the ‘town ambassadors’ take up their role.

Paula Dunne, Laura Baskerville, Maisy Evason and Katie Neville are all new to the role, joining Paul Brighton who is returning for a second year.

The ambassadors act as town representatives and are on-hand to help visitors and locals.

Left to right shows: Warwick Town Ambassadors Katie Neville, Laura Baskerville, Paula Dunne, Maisy Evason with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner. Photo supplied

Employed by Warwick Town Council, their duties include giving directions, helping with queries and requests, handing out leaflets and Warwick’s ‘Book of Offers’, as well as promoting the Visitor Information Centre and Box Office.

They are also tasked with helping to build positive relationships with local attractions, retailers and businesses, as well as conducting surveys and gathering information on behalf of the Visitor Information Centre, in order to make sure people coming to Warwick get the best experience possible.

Liz Healey, manager of Warwick Visitor Information Centre and Box Office, said: “The Town Ambassadors are a huge asset to Warwick, providing a friendly face to people around the town, whether it’s their first time here or they’re local and need some help.

“We’ve got a fantastic team on board, all of whom want to give something back to the town they love, and have already made a great start, representing the Visitor Information Centre out and about in Warwick.”

"If you spot them, be sure to say hi.”

All of the new ambassadors have different backgrounds and a desire to support their home town.

Paula said: “I have lived in Warwick for the last 18 years, so I know Warwick inside out and love living here.

"One of the reasons I applied for the role is because I love to walk every day and thought this was a great opportunity to support my home town and the local businesses and community and get my steps in at the same time.”

Laura, a university graduate who is set to start a masters degree, has worked in hospitality roles around Warwick, including the Black Pug and Warwick Castle.

She said: “I have been living in Leamington and Warwick since I was four and my family are local to the area, but I have lived in Warwick town since November 2020.

“I have always enjoyed meeting and helping others. I find it fascinating discovering new places and learning new things, and this is especially the case for the town I live in.

"I thought this would be a lovely way to spend my summer this year.”

Fellow student Maisy added: “I am back in Warwick for the summer, which means I have a lot of free time to re-explore the town and enjoy the events here.

"This job allows me to not only get involved in such events, but to encourage both locals and tourists to visit the lovely attractions and businesses we have around Warwick.”

Long term resident Katie Neville has worked in the heritage industry as a costumed guide and is bringing her experience to her new role.

She said: “I can’t wait to share my love of this special town with all the visitors I will encounter over the summer.

"I will be proud to don the green sweat shirt of the Town Ambassador and can’t wait to answer questions from members of the public – whether they want to know more about the fascinating Tudor history of Warwick or just find the best place to park.”

Returning ambassador Paul added: “I moved to Warwick about three years ago and I love it – it’s an incredibly friendly place and I’ve gone from not knowing anybody here to making lots of friends.

"When I’m not working my passions are cycling and the great outdoors in general. I’m also a member of CAMRA and Warwick has some fantastic pubs.”