Member of Warwick British Legion hosting talk on his recent 'great escape' challenges

The vice chairman of the Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion will be hosting a talk about his two ‘great escape’ challenges.

The event, which is being held on Friday (October 7), at the Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club, in Bericote Road in Leamington.

Julian ‘Woody’ Woodall will be talking about his two recent challenges.

In October 2021 he took on the ‘Escape From Colditz’ challenge, where he stayed for three nights in Colditz Castle then followed the route of the escapees of the famous ‘bad boys’ POW Camp of World War Two into Switzerland.

Then earlier this year, he headed to the Mediterranean for his ‘Escape From Crete’ challenge, where he followed the route of the Special Operations Executive and Crete Resistance team. On April 26, 1944 they kidnapped General Kreipe the German commander, taking him over the mountains to a beach to await extraction to Cairo by the Royal Navy.

The talk, which starts at 7pm, will be split into two halves with a presentation on both challenges and a refreshment break in between.

Tickets cost £10 each and can be bought on Eventbrite or on the door and all proceeds will support the Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal.

Refreshments will be available.

To buy tickets on Eventbrite go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/woodys-great-escape-challenge-for-the-royal-british-legion-tickets-427058683017

There will also be books on Colditz and the Battle of Crete on sale on the night – thanks to Warwick Books.

