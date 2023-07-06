Members past and present celebrate 25 years of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club

"We are excited to be moving forward into the next 25 years as a thriving and growing club”

The four remaining founder members.

Over 60 guests joined together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the foundation of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club on June 25.

The guests comprised of both current and former members including some founder members, as well as members of the Rotary Club of Rugby, Dunsmore Rotary Club and district officers, past and present.

Paula Boyd-Billings, one of the founding members, said: "We were delighted to welcome Councillor Mrs Maggie O’Rourke. Mayor of Rugby. with Brendon O’Rourke, Mayor’s consort. Maggie is a founder member of our club and it was lovely that she was able to join us.

Gill and David's table

"We all enjoyed a splendid lunch at the Draycote Hotel and had a lovely time catching up with old friends and making new ones.

"Here’s to our Golden Anniversary."

Margaret's table

DG's table.

Steve Cartwright and Paul King's table

Paula's table

Marion and Craig's table