Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Members past and present celebrate 25 years of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club

"We are excited to be moving forward into the next 25 years as a thriving and growing club”
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST
The four remaining founder members.The four remaining founder members.
The four remaining founder members.

Over 60 guests joined together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the foundation of the Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club on June 25.

The guests comprised of both current and former members including some founder members, as well as members of the Rotary Club of Rugby, Dunsmore Rotary Club and district officers, past and present.

Paula Boyd-Billings, one of the founding members, said: "We were delighted to welcome Councillor Mrs Maggie O’Rourke. Mayor of Rugby. with Brendon O’Rourke, Mayor’s consort. Maggie is a founder member of our club and it was lovely that she was able to join us.

Most Popular
Gill and David's tableGill and David's table
Gill and David's table

"We all enjoyed a splendid lunch at the Draycote Hotel and had a lovely time catching up with old friends and making new ones.

"We are excited to be moving forward into the next 25 years as a thriving and growing club.

"Here’s to our Golden Anniversary."

Margaret's tableMargaret's table
Margaret's table
DG's table.DG's table.
DG's table.
Steve Cartwright and Paul King's tableSteve Cartwright and Paul King's table
Steve Cartwright and Paul King's table
Paula's tablePaula's table
Paula's table
Marion and Craig's tableMarion and Craig's table
Marion and Craig's table
Councillor Maggie O’Rourke, Mayor of Rugby, at the eventCouncillor Maggie O’Rourke, Mayor of Rugby, at the event
Councillor Maggie O’Rourke, Mayor of Rugby, at the event
Related topics:Maggie O'RourkeRugbyRotary ClubMayor