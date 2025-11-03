Memorial bench for Leamington man known affectionately for his 'Wombling' ways

The photo of Don Deeley, aka 'Womble Don', attached to the memorial bench installed on the corner of Willes Road and Radford Road. Picture supplied.

Residents of the area of Leamington in and around Leam Terrace and have had a memorial bench put up in honour of a neighbour who was affectionately known for his ‘Wombling’ ways.

Don Deeley, known as ‘Womble Don’, was a member of the Leam Terrace Whatsapp group, which was formed during the first lockdown in 2020.

He lived on St Mary's Road and took great pride in keeping the streets around the area clean by picking up rubbish.

These efforts were all despite him needing to use a walking aid after he was in a serious road traffic accident in his early 20s.

Don was born in August 1970 at Warneford Hospital.

He was a pupil at Lillington Infants School from the age of five and later attended Newburgh Junior and Aylesford Schools.

He completed the youth training scheme at IBM in Warwick before working at other companies as a credit controller.

He also worked in the offices at Warwick Castle.

After suffering a serious brain injury in the car accident in 1998, Don started to rebuild his life with help from his family.

Part of this rehabilitation process included collecting litter from the streets around his home.

He tied a bin bag to his walking frame and put the Wombling Song on his tape player.

Don’s neighbour Kate Harris said: “He made lots of friends in the process and he became a local legend.

"Everyone loved him for his warmth, his humanity and his pride in the environment he lived in.”

Don died unexpectedly at his home on May 25 aged 57.

Don’s good friend Matthew Dawkins approached Kate with a suggestion to erect a memorial bench in his honour and she set up a crowd funding web page

It did not take long for the Leam Terrace Whatsapp group to raise the £1,114 needed to make the bench.

The bench, which has a plaque dedicated to Don, was installed outside the Sainsbury’s Local on the corner of Willes Road and Radford Road.

It has been situated so people waiting for the bus have somewhere to sit and can see it coming from Radford Semele.