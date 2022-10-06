Memory of late father inspires Rugby mum to complete the London Marathon

Grace with her medal

The memory of her late father helped inspire a mum near Rugby to complete the London Marathon - and raise thousands for charity.

Just two years ago, Grace Lyne's dad died from a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family holiday.

And now she has raised more than £7,300 for the British Heart Foundation after finishing the famous 26.2-mile course.

Grace took on the challenge with her brother George

Advertisement

Grace, who took on the challenge with her brother George on Sunday, is proudly sharing the achievement with husband, Will, her two young children and the rest of her family.

“It feels like such an accomplishment to have completed the London Marathon, just two years after losing my dad,” said Grace, who lives in Broadwell.

“I pledged to run the entire distance without stopping or walking and I did just that, in five hours and 13 minutes. The whole experience was incredible, from the crowds and atmosphere to the support from runners patting me on the back and telling me my dad would be proud. It’s something I will never forget!”

Grace, who runs local luxury kitchens and interiors brand, Christopher Peters, is continuing to campaign for the worthy cause in memory of her late dad

Advertisement

Mark Grineaux

Mark Grineaux, who was a real pillar of the community. Her goal is to raise £10,000 before the end of the year.