Mental health charity based in Warwick receives community award for helping people during the pandemic

Helen Moore, Orbit Homes director, Jan Dugdale, chief executive of Springfield Mind, Jessica Thawley, practitioner at Springfield Mind, Abbie MacFarlane, practitioner at Springfield Mind and Laura Spring, practitioner at Springfield Mind. Photo supplied

A mental health charity based in Warwick has been named community hero winners in a housing group's awards for its work helping people during the pandemic.

MIND have been presented with the Stronger Together Award, which recognises an supply chain partner of housing group Orbit, who has made a positive contribution to the community.

The charity also received a deluxe hamper and a winner’s plaque.

MIND partnered with Orbit to provide its Breathing Space programme, which supports customers who are experiencing difficulties with their mental health.

The partnership provided free confidential mental health support and guidance to Orbit customers and communities during the pandemic, specifically supporting people who felt isolated and lonely.

MIND provided telephone support, held peer support groups and workshops, as well as creating emotional first-aid workbooks, which were personalised for each customer.

MIND supported 38 customers to get into employment, 51 into work-related training, 28 into volunteering and have helped 559 in total to improve their overall well-being.

Commenting on their award win, Jan Dugdale chief executive at Springfield MIND in Warwick, said: "The MIND collaborative delivering Breathing Space across Orbit's housing portfolio are delighted to accept this award.

"This is a testament to all our practioners' skills, knowledge, commitment, and their innovative approach during the last 18 months in supporting Orbit's customers achieve their personal mental health and well-being."

The Thriving Communities Awards celebrate Orbit customers and partners who go the extra mile to make a positive contribution to their local area or who have overcome barriers to transform their lives.

Mark Hoyland, group chief executive at Orbit, said: “Our Thriving Communities Awards shine a spotlight on the amazing people, charities, social enterprises and businesses that make our

communities a better place.

"With the current circumstances, it has never been more important to recognise our community champions, whose inspirational stories are often extraordinary and untold.