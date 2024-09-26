Met Office issues amber weather warning for Warwickshire - here's the forecast and flood warnings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amber weather warning has been issued for Warwickshire by the Met Office.

Following on from a rough few days of heavy rain and flooding last weekend and earlier this week, another warning has now been put in place.

The amber warning is in place for the county and much of the surrounding area from 6pm tonight (Thursday September 26) to 6am on tomorrow (Friday September 27).

According to the Met Office: “Heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption this evening and overnight.”

An amber weather warning has been issued for Warwickshire. Photo by Met Office

They added: "Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon, merging into a large band of heavy rain through the evening, before clearing slowly south overnight.

“Some places, especially across central and eastern parts of the warning area, are likely to receive 30 to 40mm in three hours or less, and perhaps 50-60mm or more in around six hours.

“This rain will fall onto already saturated ground and affect communities recovering from recent flooding. Travel disruption and further flooding is likely, with rivers continuing to rise after the rain clears.”

More flood warnings have also been issued/extended by the Government’s Environmental Agency due to the new forecast.

There are currently three alerts in place for possible flooding.

Here are the details:

The River Leam and River Itchen.

On the government website it says: “River levels are forecast to rise at the Southam, Eathorpe and Kites Hardwick river gauges as a result of expected heavy rainfall.

"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Leam between Grandborough and Leamington including Kites Hardwick, Birdingbury, Marton, Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch and the River Itchen between Southam and Marton including Long Itchington.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to rise until 11am on Friday 27/09/24.”

The River Dene in south east Warwickshire

The government website it says that “river levels are rising at the Walton gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected today, 26/09/24.”

The alert covers low-lying land and roads between Walton and Charlecote Park.

Flood alert for Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford

The website said flooding is expected to “affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Avon between Rugby and Bidford including Warwick, Stratford upon Avon, caravan parks and farmland”.