Michael Bublé set to perform at Warwick Castle - and tickets are still up for grabs

The tour will see the singer perform shows across the UK at some of the country’s most stunning outdoor venues.

The Grammy-award winning singer was due to kick off his ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour during the summer of 2020 but this was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael Bublé will be visiting Warwick Castle this year for his summer tour. Photo supplied

He was originally due to perform at Warwick Castle on July 31, 2020 but now he will be performing at the iconic venue on Wednesday, July 13 2022.

Michael Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling more than 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his career.

Tickets for Michael Bublé’s summer 2022 UK tour are available now at: aegpresents.co.uk

Here is a full list of the tour dates:

~ Saturday, July 2 – Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire

~ Monday, July 4 – Kelso Floors Castle

~ Wednesday, July 6 Riverside, Durham

~ Friday, July 8 – Leeds Harewood House

~ Saturday, July 9 – The Incora County Ground, Derby

~ Monday, July 11 – Norfolk Blickling Estate

~ Wednesday, July 13 – Warwick Castle

~ Friday, July 15 – Bath Royal Crescent

~ Saturday, July 16 – Bath Royal Crescent

~ Monday, July 18 – New Milton Chewton Glen

~ Wednesday, July 20 – Cardiff Castle

~ Thursday July 21 – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

~ Saturday, July 23 – Hatfield House

~ Sunday, July 24 – Canterbury The Spitfire Ground