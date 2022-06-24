Michael Bublé set to perform at Warwick Castle - and tickets are still up for grabs

Michael Bublé is set to visit Warwick Castle this summer for his much-awaited 2022 open-air tour.

By Kirstie Smith
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:44 am

The tour will see the singer perform shows across the UK at some of the country’s most stunning outdoor venues.

The Grammy-award winning singer was due to kick off his ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour during the summer of 2020 but this was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

Read More

Read More
VIDEO: Michael Bublé wants you to join him for a 'romantic and beautiful night' ...
Michael Bublé will be visiting Warwick Castle this year for his summer tour. Photo supplied

He was originally due to perform at Warwick Castle on July 31, 2020 but now he will be performing at the iconic venue on Wednesday, July 13 2022.

Michael Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling more than 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his career.

Tickets for Michael Bublé’s summer 2022 UK tour are available now at: aegpresents.co.uk

Here is a full list of the tour dates:

~ Saturday, July 2 – Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire

~ Monday, July 4 – Kelso Floors Castle

~ Wednesday, July 6 Riverside, Durham

~ Friday, July 8 – Leeds Harewood House

~ Saturday, July 9 – The Incora County Ground, Derby

~ Monday, July 11 – Norfolk Blickling Estate

~ Wednesday, July 13 – Warwick Castle

~ Friday, July 15 – Bath Royal Crescent

~ Saturday, July 16 – Bath Royal Crescent

~ Monday, July 18 – New Milton Chewton Glen

~ Wednesday, July 20 – Cardiff Castle

~ Thursday July 21 – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

~ Saturday, July 23 – Hatfield House

~ Sunday, July 24 – Canterbury The Spitfire Ground

~ Monday, July 25 – Exeter Powderham Castle

Covid-19BuckinghamshireWaddesdon Manor