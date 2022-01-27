Midlands Air Festival to return to south Warwickshire with special Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Midlands Air Festival opening night June 2021. Photo by Paul Box

The Midlands Air Festival will once again fill the sky with aircraft, hot air balloons, helicopters, acrobatics, jets and more when it returns to Warwickshire later this year.

The event will taking place in the grounds of Ragley Hall Estate from June 2 to June 4.

Organisers say this year’s event will be a special event celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

There will be air displays featuring warbirds, classic jets, helicopters, vintage aircraft, aerobatics, modern military aircraft, close formation teams and parachute displays, and hot balloons.

The collection of hot air balloons and airships will include 200 multi-coloured giant balloons and feature the largest collection of special shaped character balloons in Europe.

On the Thursday evening the balloons will fire burners in time to music and light up the night. On Friday and Saturday evenings the balloons will ascend.

The Thursday evening will also feature the 'Nightfire’ display where illuminated display aircraft will trail fireworks and sparkles from their wings and ‘Nightfire’ will also join the national jubilee celebrations by firing their version of a beacon at 9.15pm, in line with all major cities in the UK.

This will be followed by the balloon night glow and a firework finale.

Trevor Graham, Midlands Air Festival flying director, said; “This year’s Midlands Air Festival is shaping up to be a fantastic show and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to Ragley Hall Estate in this Platinum Jubilee year.

"It will be a very special event, celebrating the jubilee and will bring together more air spectaculars than ever before.

"There will be more exciting announcements to come as we head towards the festival dates, watch this space.”

Confirmed displays and special appearances

~ The WW2 four engine B17 flying fortress ‘Sally B’ will return to this year’s show while Team Raven formation team will show their new six aircraft routine.

~ Display teams including The Tiger Nine team of vintage de Haviland tiger moths, children’s favourite The Tiger Club’s Turbulent Display Team, The Strikemaster jet pair and world-famous radio control pilot Steve Carr with his giant Yak aerobatics model will all perform at the festival.

~ Some of the standout hot air balloons will include the 154ft tall Scottish Piper, an array of animal shaped balloons, up to 180 multi coloured round balloons and Tropsy the dinosaur, which will be travelling from Germany to make its debut at the show.

~As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Midlands Air Festival will also welcome the Guardsman balloon as well as a parade of balloons representing the Army Air Corps, the RAF and the Royal Navy

On the ground there will be a catering options to suits all tastes, children’s entertainment, music and trade stalls.