Military band play to live audiences once again for its first-ever concert in Leamington

The British Army Band Colchester performed tunes from the musical West Side Story at Holy Trinity Church, with proceeds going towards THRIVE Youth Ministries and The Corps of Army Music Trust.

A military band’s first-ever concert in Leamington proved a “resounding success” before an appreciative audience of about 150 people.

Major Lauren Petritz-Watts, the band’s director of music, said: “Our first visit to the town was even more pleasurable because it meant we could at last perform before a live audience again.”

The Rev Esther Peers, pioneer curate at Holy Trinity, said: “I am pleased to say the concert was a resounding success. It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening, attracting visitors from throughout the county and as far away as Worcester.”

Last year, British Army Band Colchester performed in Ukraine as part of a multinational parade to celebrate 30 years of independence, as well as undertaking a month of public duties at both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Members of the Band have also provided musical and non-musical support on operations in countries such as Afghanistan, Estonia, and Iraq.