Military network group meets in Warwick to plan future projects about town's history

Members of a military network group recently met in Warwick to help plan future projects about the town’s history.

The Military Heritage Network Group is made up of various representatives including from; the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, Warwick District Council, the RNLI, Lord Leycester Hospital, Queen's Own Hussars and Unlocking Warwick.

The Network's mission statement is to publicise and market Warwick's military heritage, to enhance the town's tourist offer and to encourage learning and education on this part of the county's history.

Representatives from the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, Warwick District Council, RNLI, Lord Leycester Hospital, Queen's Own Hussars and Unlocking Warwick in front of the recent D-Day exhibition organised by Ashley Garrison-Brown who works at Warwick Visitor Information Centre. Photo supplied

The group met last Thursday at the Court House to discuss present and future projects and members in the Network meet regularly to plan, promote and publicise collaborative events – including a Military Heritage Trail.

Philip Wilson, of the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, said: “Warwick is woven into the fabric of our social and military history and has much to offer by way of a Military Heritage Trail.

"The trail provides visitors to the town with eight exciting and educational locations to visit, charting the history of the Regiments that made their home here and honouring the men and women that gave their all for their country.

"The trail also enables both visitors and townsfolk to walk in the footsteps of those who came before. As time progresses additional locations may well be added to the trail”.

Copies of the trail can be picked up at Warwick Visitor Information Centre, the three Military Museums, St Mary's Church and The Lord Leycester Hospital.