Milton Jones, Dylan Moran and Paul Sinha all set to perform at Warwick Castle's comedy festival

The comedy festival will take place over three days.

Comedy stars Milton Jones, Dylan Moran and Paul Sinha are all set to perform at Warwick Castle this year.

In September, Warwick Castle, in partnership with CLOSEUP COMEDY and Digbeth Dining Club, is set to host a three-day festival ‘Comedy at the Castle'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking place from September 14 to 16, comedy lovers can enjoy award-winning street food, cocktails and beverages from 6pm during live music from DJs, before taking their seats for the comedy acts from 8pm.

This September, Warwick Castle, in partnership with CLOSEUP COMEDY and Digbeth Dining Club, is set to host a three-day comedy festival ‘Comedy at the Castle' featuring some of the biggest names in comedy. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

The three-day line-up includes online sensation Troy Hawke as well as Mock The Week’s Milton Jones, comedy actor Dylan Moran, The Chase’s Paul Sinha, and more than 12 other acts.

The grand finale on the third day features the talents of Zoe Lyons, Scott Bennet, Eshaan Askbar and Milton Jones. Each evening will be hosted by Closeup Comedy's resident host, Freddy Quinne, whose podcast ‘Dead Men Talking’ has gained a massive following online.

General manager Liam Bartlett said: “Warwick Castle is thrilled to be working in collaboration with Digbeth Dining Club to host the brand-new, evening event: Comedy at the Castle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the castle grounds to soak up the last of the summer sun and enjoy a line-up of much loved comedy acts.

"Comedy at the Castle follows a successful four years Digbeth Dining Club partnership and is a fantastic addition to Warwick Castle’s line up of unmissable events throughout 2023.”