Fellow party members have said that Janet had an incredible impact on the Green movement. She died aged 86 on September 19 at her home in the presence of her two children.

Janet Aly. Photo by Martin Luckhurst

Councils have held a minute's silence at recent meetings in tribute to stalwart Leamington Green Party member Janet Alty.

Janet died aged 86 on September 19 at her home in the presence of her two children Ali and James.

Both Warwick District Council and Leamington Town Council held the minute’s silences this week.

Janet Alty. Photo supplied.

An early member of the Ecology Party, she was its chair from 1987 to 1988 and was the life and soul of the Warwick District Green Party.

Cllr Naveen Tangri (Green Leamington Brunswick) said: “Janet was more than just a friend and mentor, she was an inspiration to many, myself included.

"Her unwavering dedication to environmental causes and her tireless efforts to make our community a better place will forever be remembered. “Janet’s passion for the Green Party was contagious, and she had a unique ability to ignite that same passion in those fortunate enough to know her.”

Janet Alty at Leamington Pride

Described as “a force of nature” who has been praised for her drive and determination, stubbornness, bravery and willingness to take responsibility and ‘get on and do stuff’ and to ‘put her head about the parapet’.

She was essential in helping the Green Party to grow from a small base to now being the largest party locally and leading Warwick District Council.

She came close to becoming an MEP in 1989 but it was 26 years later that she was deeply proud to become Leamington’s first Town Councillor in 2015.

There are now 17 Green district and county councillors and 20 town and parish councillors in Warwick district.

Janet Alty in 1990. Picture supplied.

Beyond the Green Party, Janet and her late husband Christopher were critical in helping set up the Centre for Alternative Technology in the 1970s, which she supported for many years.

Janet was an avid supporter of Living Streets and also helped set up a school in Haryana, India.

In Leamington, Janet was responsible for helping set up many initiatives – the Gaia wholefoods co-operative, supporting Warwick District Faiths Forum and significantly, a group teaching English to women who arrived from the Punjab.

Her work with Punjabi women was groundbreaking and liberating.

Beyond this, Janet’s personal commitment to racial equality was impressive, for example, she helped fund barristers for the family of a black man who died in police custody in Birmingham.

Janet’s extraversion and energy were always evident.

Warwick District Council leader Cllr Ian Davison has described her as “strong minded, ambitious and a woman who liked to follow her own path”.

He added: “I regarded Janet as ‘in charge of special operations’.

"For instance, one day she suddenly decided there ought to be a Leamington Canal Festival - much to my surprise it was a great success.

"Long-time Green member Pippa Austin reminded me that Janet always said ‘Greens know how to party’.

“She was a regular at gatherings, festivals, Pride and was even one of the founders of the Leamington Peace Festival.