MISSING PERSON: Concern growing for missing woman last seen near Rugby

Gloria was last seen on Monday

Police are growing concerned about the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen near Rugby.

Gloria was last seen at around 5pm on Monday near Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She may have then left in a silver 2005 Saab convertible or stayed on foot.

Gloria, from Nottingham, has dark brown hair, which may be in a ponytail and she may be wearing a skirt.