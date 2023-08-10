MISSING PERSON: Concern growing for missing woman last seen near Rugby

Police are growing concerned about the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen near Rugby.
Gloria was last seen at around 5pm on Monday near Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.
She may have then left in a silver 2005 Saab convertible or stayed on foot.
Gloria, from Nottingham, has dark brown hair, which may be in a ponytail and she may be wearing a skirt.
Call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person, citing incident 390 of 9 August.