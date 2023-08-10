Register
MISSING PERSON: Concern growing for missing woman last seen near Rugby

Gloria was last seen on Monday
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

Police are growing concerned about the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen near Rugby.

Gloria was last seen at around 5pm on Monday near Junction 1 of the M6 and the A426.

She may have then left in a silver 2005 Saab convertible or stayed on foot.

Gloria, from Nottingham, has dark brown hair, which may be in a ponytail and she may be wearing a skirt.

Call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person, citing incident 390 of 9 August.

