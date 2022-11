Have you seen 33-year-old John Riddick?

John Riddick.

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a man from Bishops Itchington with links to Rugby who has been missing since yesterday (Tuesday).

John Riddick, 33, has brown hair, is 5’7” tall and was last seen wearing an orange hi vis jacket, a dark green hoodie and black jeans.

Advertisement

People in surrounding villages are urged to be extra vigilant.