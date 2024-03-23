Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Rugby man Tharusha Warnasinghe.

The 24 year old Hillmorton man has been gone since this morning (Saturday, March 23).

He is described as an Asian male, approximately 5ft 7in, with black hair in a skin-fade hair cut with the top slicked back.

Tharusha is slim, with round glasses and a full trimmed and short beard.