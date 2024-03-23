Missing person: Police launch urgent appeal to help find missing Rugby man Tharusha Warnasinghe
If you see Tharusha or you know where he is, contact the police immediately on 999
The 24 year old Hillmorton man has been gone since this morning (Saturday, March 23).
He is described as an Asian male, approximately 5ft 7in, with black hair in a skin-fade hair cut with the top slicked back.
Tharusha is slim, with round glasses and a full trimmed and short beard.
