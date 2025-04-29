Missing Rugby Paralympian found alive and safe in Las Vegas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Paralympian from Rugby who went missing while on holiday in Las Vegas has been found alive and safe.

Sam Ruddock, 35, was last seen on April 16 after travelling to the United States to watch a WrestleMania event.

The former Brooke School student’s family thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.

They have now asked for privacy since the update.