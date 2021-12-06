Mobile CCTV cameras are being deployed in Sydenham to help tackle fly-tipping

Warwick District Council is deploying a series of mobile CCTV cameras across the Sydenham area of Leamington to help tackle fly-tipping.

Installed around the estate within the next month, the council says the cameras will act as a deterrent to would-be fly-tippers while providing evidence for the council to carry out enforcement action against anyone that is caught fly-tipping.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs will also be installed in the area to warn people of the consequences of fly-tipping, with offenders facing a £400 Fixed Penalty Notice or an unlimited fine and six months in prison if the offence is taken to court.

Cllr Mini Mangat (right) with officers from Warwick District Council next to fly-tipping in Gainsborough Drive. Photo supplied

Cllr Mini Mangat, ward councillor for Leamington Willes, said: “Residents in my ward tell me that fly-tipping is an almost daily occurrence in Sydenham and they are regularly waking up to the blight of items dumped on the roadside, some of which are dangerous.

“It’s not fair that they have to deal with this and foot the bill, so I’m pleased to be working with residents and departments across the Council to ensure that action is taken to detect and deter fly-tipping in the area.”

Cllr Judy Falp, cabinet member for community protection added: “Not only is the sight of fly-tipping a blight on the streets of our district, but it’s also requires resources to remove this unwanted waste, which could be better spent elsewhere on projects that benefit the whole community.”

Cllr Alan Rhead, cabinet member for climate change said: “There’s simply no excuse to dump your rubbish.

"The recycling centres in Leamington and Kenilworth are open seven days a week, and the district council provides a comprehensive bulky waste collection service with concessions for those on a low income.”

The cameras will be monitored by the Council’s CCTV control room staff 24 hours a day.

The impact of this trial will be studied, with a view to redeploying the cameras to other hot spot areas in the district.