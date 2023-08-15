Mobile youth centre featuring games consoles and a nail bar visiting Warwick this summer

The bus is funded by the Warwick Team of Anglican Churches and the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, and the Warwick Message Bus is run in partnership with The Message Trust, an international Christian charity which have run bus projects across the UK for more than 20 years.

An mobile youth centre aimed at providing a place where children can spend time with their friends is visiting Warwick this summer.

The bus, which features games consoles, PCs, iPads, a nail bar and more, aims to give young people a place where they can spent time with friends.

The Warwick Message Bus is out across Warwick this summer. Photo supplied by The Message Trust

It is funded by the Warwick Team of Anglican Churches (All Saints, St Mary’s, St Michael’s, St Nicholas and St Paul’s) and the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, and the Warwick Message Bus is run in partnership with The Message Trust, an international Christian charity which have run bus projects across the UK for more than 20 years.

The bus is also run by trained youth workers and volunteers from the local churches.

As well as activities, the organisers say each session includes a short Christian message of hope. It’s the hope of the churches involved that the bus projects will be a springboard from which other projects can be launched for young people across Warwick.

Reverend Linda Duckers from the Warwick team said: “We’re so excited to be starting these sessions this summer.

Inside the Warwick Message Bus. Photo by Hannah Beatrice

"The churches and their volunteers are thrilled to be able to provide support to our young people, who are facing unprecedented challenges, in this innovative and impactful way.”

Ashleigh Hull, Warwick Message Bus Manager added: “I can’t wait to have the bus out across Warwick this summer, welcoming young people onboard in Chase Meadow and St Nic’s Park.

"The Warwick Message Bus really is a place like no other, so if you see us parked up do come down and try it out for yourself.”

The bus will be in Chase Meadow, during Thursdays in August and at St Nicholas Park every Friday until September 1.

Each bus session will start at 7pm and run until 8.30pm and is free for young people to come along to.