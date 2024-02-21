Mock the Week 'legend' Gary Delaney headlines night of comedy in Rugby
Mock the Week 'legend' Gary Delaney is headlining a night of comedy in Rugby.
Three massive comedy nights are being presented by Enterlude and feature some highly-respected names in the business.
Stand up comedy is being served at 'Laugh It Up', held at the Benn Hall on Thursday, March 14.
Rob Low, partner at Enterlude, said: “It’s being headlined by the king of the one liner, Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week legend and relentless tourer - Gary Delaney.
“Our night also features some of the best comedians on the UK circuit including Bobby Mair MC Brennan Reece and Jules O'Brian.”
Another night of stand up this summer is headlined by the acclaimed Rhys James.
Laugh it Up comedy night is being held on Thursday, June 6, at the Benn Hall in Rugby.
It features Live at the Apollo, stand up sketch show and Mock the Week comedian Markus Birdman.
Laugh it Up guests will also be entertained by international stand up and TV show writer Ashley Frieze and MC Tez Ilyas,
star of Man Like Mobeen.
Laugh It Up is on on Thursday, October 10, at The Benn Hall. Headliner TBC.
Rob said Rugby people will not be disappointed.
He said: “Watch this space, it’s going to be a big name!”
