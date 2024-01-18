Money from Rugby crematorium's metal recycling scheme will help save lives

"This huge donation will go towards accessible defibrillators and also towards the upkeep of defibrillators already installed over the last year"

Money raised from Rugby crematorium's metal recycling scheme will help save lives through the OurJay Foundation.

Rainsbrook Crematorium has donated £14,000 to the charity from the proceeds of recycling metal and orthopaedic implants following cremation.

The business joined the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management's national Recycling of Metals scheme when the crematorium opened nearly a decade ago.

Sean Clarke, OurJay Foundation ambassador, Jem Issitt, Naomi Rees-Issitt, Cllr Derek Poole, Lorraine Marley, Rugby Borough Council’s bereavement services manager, Cllr Simon Ward, OurJay Foundation trustee Tracey Brand and Cllr Mike Hallam attended the cheque presentation at Rainsbrook Crematorium.

The OurJay Foundation was launched by the family of Jamie Rees, who died on January 5, 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of New Year's Day.The foundation has campaigned for 24/7 defibrillators to be installed at public buildings and has so far raised more than £150,000 - helping to install 116 defibrillators across Warwickshire and donate 15 portable defibrillators to county communities.

Naomi Rees-Issitt, Jamie's mum and the chair and trustee of the OurJay Foundation, said: "The OurJay Foundation is so grateful to Rainsbrook Crematorium for this unbelievable donation.

"We're also grateful to every family that chose to allow the donation of metal to this scheme. As a family, we remember going through this devastating time and having to make decisions we never thought we'd have to make, so we appreciate how hard this is for other people.

"This huge donation will go towards accessible defibrillators across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, and also towards the upkeep of defibrillators already installed over the last year."

Rainsbrook Crematorium was built by Rugby Borough Council and Daventry District Council, and opened in the spring of 2014.Cllr Derek Poole, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: "Without these kind donations the metal cannot be recycled.

"We appreciate it's an extremely sensitive subject but hope the bereaved relatives can take some comfort from knowing the money raised has helped a good cause."

Cllr Mike Hallam, West Northamptonshire Council portfolio holder for corporate services and HR, said: "I would like to express my gratitude to all the families who have played a crucial role in making this donation possible.”