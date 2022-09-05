Monthly group in Warwick - which supports those who have lost loved ones - will restart this month

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo supplied

A monthly group which supports people who have lost loved ones in Warwick is due to restart later this month.

The free group, run by Transforming Communities Together, will be taking place at the Chase Meadow Community Centre.

The sessions, which are for adults and led by experienced people, will be taking place again every last Tuesday of the month starting from September 27 from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Refreshments will be served by a team of trained and volunteer listeners.

Participants who join the group will attend six sessions, with the aim of developing friendship and support networks that enable them to move on from the group.

If attendees still feel they need support beyond the six month period, they will be signposted and helped to access further appropriate support.