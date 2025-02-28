Monthly social events returning to Warwick's Court House
Unlocking Warwick, the team of town council volunteers, will be bringing back its ‘In the Ballroom’ events.
The events will take place in the Ballroom, inside the The Court House, on the second Wednesday of every month from 2pm.
The monthly gatherings will feature guest speakers, coffee, cake and quizzes.
March’s theme will be ‘the life and times of Cicely Lucas with Christine Cluley’.
Cicely Lucas was a teacher and suffragette with many links to the county. Cicely and her husband were both teachers – with the pair taking head teacher roles over the years.
They moved around a lot – including abroad – before coming back to the Midlands and Warwickshire area.
They also moved to Claverdon after her husband became headmaster of Claverdon Primary School.
In the Ballroom costs £3 per person to be paid in cash on the door. Places must be pre-booked by calling: 01926 492 212.