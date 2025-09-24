More closures announced for A46 near Kenilworth due to HS2 work

More closures have been announced for the A46 near Kenilworth due to more HS2 work.

The upcoming closures are due to start this weekend and take place on various days across the next month.

Describing the work, the HS2 team said: “We will complete the final safety, central reservation and utility work and then remove all the traffic management on the A46.

"While we deliver the works there will be increased construction activity overnight, some additional noise and ongoing lane closures.

"Once complete all lanes of the A46 will be open.

“To ensure the safety of our workforce, we will be closing a section of the A46 from the Stivichall Interchange (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452), and the southbound slip road at Stoneleigh.”

When the closures are happening

Friday September 26 from 8pm to 6am – two lanes on the northbound side will be closed between Thickthorn and Stoneleigh.

Saturday September 27 from 8pm to 6am – the southbound slip onto the A46 at the Stoneleigh junction will be closed and so will two lanes between Festival Island and Thickthorn.

Saturday October 4 and 5 – there will be a full closure of the A45 between Festival Island and Thickthorn Island.

Saturday October 18 and 19 from 8pm to 6a – a full closure of the A46 between Festival Island and Thickthorn Island will be in place.

Monday October 20 from 8pm to 6am – the southbound slip at Stoneleigh and two lanes south between Stoneleigh and Thickthorn will be closed.

For more information go to: https://www.hs2.org.uk/work-items/notice-of-a46-overnight-closures-near-kenilworth/