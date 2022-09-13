More information released on proposals for new sand and gravel quarry near Barford

The site in Wasperton Farm is 350 metres from Barford, and is intended to provide minerals for building across Warwickshire. Photo supplied by Smiths Concrete

On July 19, Warwickshire County Council adopted its new Mineral Plan, which includes the site at Wasperton Farm, 350 metres from Barford, and is intended to provide minerals for building across Warwickshire.

Campaigners, who have been trying to stop these plans for seven years, were outraged by this decision.

Over the years they have raised concerns about health, traffic, loss of land and noise.

Warwick and Leamington MP, Matt Western also spoke out against the plans.

Smiths Concrete, who is behind the plans, have developed a ‘response document’ providing further information on the scheme.

The company says the document responds to queries about the proposals for a new sand and gravel quarry at Wasperton Farm and addresses the topics issues raised by people at its pre-application consultation, including ecology, restoration and environmental impact.

In the document, the company addresses issues such as the need for a quarry, what work will be taking place and concerns about silica dust.

Responding about the health concerns, the document says: “We recognise that the local community has very real concerns with regards to respirable crystalline silica and want to address these.

“We are aware that some in the community have misinterpreted historical reports and likened our proposals to incomparable extraction activities.

"By having renowned specialists set out detailed evidence about the very low level of risk our proposals represent, plus the measures that will be in place to control these risks, we hope that we have been able to allay these concerns.”

The document also goes on to answer questions about vehicles tracking mud onto the road, and concerns about the A429.

Ray Chambers, general manager, at Smiths Concrete said: “Warwickshire’s sand and gravel reserves are running out, but our proposals for a new quarry at Wasperton Farm would provide around a third of Warwickshire's needs for the next 10 plus years.

“The feedback received from the local community has helped shape our final plans, which we will be submitting to Warwickshire County Council soon.”

To view the document go to: www.smithsconcrete.co.uk/wasperton/whats-next.asp