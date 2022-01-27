More overnight road closures planned as part of new A46 junction near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

A diagram of the new A46 Stoneleigh junction scheme

Overnight slip road closures will take place as part of the new A46 Stoneleigh junction scheme, which is nearing completion.

Warwickshire County Council is advising residents of the forthcoming closures, the first of which will take place on Monday (January 31).

The £38 million scheme has reached an important new milestone with the upcoming opening of the new south-bound exit slip road, which is planned for the February 6.

In preparation for the new slip road opening and to allow required surfacing works on the new north bound entry slip road, the following overnight closures will take place:

A46 south bound exit slip road closures

Monday 31st January

Tuesday 1st February

Wednesday 2nd February

A46 north bound entry slip road closures

Thursday 3rd February

Friday 4th February

A46 south bound exit slip road closures

Saturday 5th February

Sunday 6th February

These closures will run between 8pm and 6am on the stated days and a short, signposted, diversion route will be in place throughout.

The county council has said: "The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region.

The scheme is being funded by the council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: “These road closures are essential in order to allow works to continue on the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme and every attempt has been made to schedule these at a time when disruption to the highway will be minimised.

"We would like to sincerely thank residents for their continued patience with these essential developments to the junction.”