More preparatory work for planned development of Kenilworth’s new leisure centre will take place

Castle Farm Recreation Centre, Kenilworth

With the archaeological investigations having found nothing of significance on the Castle Farm site, the next stage of work will begin this week with the installation of hoardings, clearing of vegetation and removal of fixtures from the building.

Warwick District Council also said that contracts will be signed with AR Demolition and Kier in the coming days.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for economy and culture, said: “We are happy that significant progress is now being made on site making way for the imminent construction phase for these wonderful new facilities.”

Although the majority of the car park will now be closed, the council plans to keep at least six spaces available for public parking throughout the forthcoming works.