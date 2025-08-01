More road closures set for A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth

More road closures are set to take place on the A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways have said the closures – which started this week – are taking place so that work can be done to the bridge on the A46 Warwick Bypass, near Guys Cliffe in Warwick.

The work includes: re-waterproofing the bridge, replacing bridge joints, re-surfacing and repairing safety barriers.

A reduced speed limit of 60mph will be enforced.

More closures are set for the A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth. Photo shows the A46 near Kenilworth. Kenilworth Town Council

The closures

So far on July 29, 30 and 31, the A46 southbound has been closed between Kenilworth and Leek Wootton (from 8pm to 5am) – and this will also happen tonight (August 1).

Upcoming closures:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 12 – the A46 southbound will be closed again between Kenilworth and Leek Wootton from 8pm to 5am.

September 18,19, 22 and 23 – the A46 northbound will be closed between Budbrooke and Leek Wootton from 8pm to 5am.

October 24 – the A46 northbound will be closed again between Budbrooke and Leek Wootton from 8pm to 5am.

National Highways said the above closures will have fully signed diversions.

The second phase of work and slip road closures

National Highways said more closures will be in place while the second phase of work takes place but there will be “a small diversion through the junction at Leek Wootton using the A46 exit and entry slip roads”.

Southbound closures

August 4 to September 11 on weeknights only from 8pm to 5am – the A46 southbound will be closed between the exit and entry slip at Leek Wootton.

From 5am on September 13 to 5am on September 15 – the A46 southbound will be closed between the exit and entry slip at Leek Wootton.

September 15 to 16 from 8pm to 5am – the A46 southbound will be closed again between the exit and entry slip at Leek Wootton.

Northbound closures

September 24 to October 23 on weeknights only from 8pm to 5am – the A46 northbound will be closed between the exit and entry slip at Leek Wootton.

From 5am on October 25 to 5am on October 27 from 5am to 5am – the A46 northbound closed between the exit and entry slip at Leek Wootton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 27 to 28 from 8pm to 5am – the A46 northbound closed again between the exit and entry slip at Leek Wootton.

A spokesperson from National Highways said: “We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum.

“We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.

“Please remember that closures can change at short notice.”

For more information go to: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/west-midlands/west-midlands-maintenance-schemes/