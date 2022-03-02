More roadworks due to start in Leamington as power company aims to 'boost supply' to homes and businesses across Warwickshire

Roadworks sign. Stock image.

More roadworks are sue to start in Leamington next month as a power company aims to 'boost the supply' of electricity to homes and businesses across Warwickshire.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has said it will be installing 1km of new underground cables along Princes Drive starting from Myton road from April 11.

The work, being carried out by WPD's contractor Kier, is expected to take about two weeks to be completed and traffic management will be in place along the roads during this time.

WPD's aim is to ensure reliability for more than 65,000 customers in the Wellesbourne, Warwick and Leamington area while also supplying power to the new housing developments and industrial units in Wellesbourne.

Keith Davis, WPD’s team manager for the area, said: "This work ensures that we can provide a high level of service to these areas in the long term by improving the infrastructure and security of our electricity network.

“Our aim is to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum.

"Although traffic management has been in place on this section of road for a number of weeks for a different company, unfortunately we were unable to carry out our work at the same time, since it wouldn’t be safe to carry out excavations in the highway while other contractors were working on scaffolding above it.

“We are currently working with Warwickshire County Council and local businesses and residents to schedule our works to minimise the inconvenience in the area and have arranged to carry out the cable laying during half term.

"We will also be keeping customers and business along the route informed by letter and by visits from WPD representatives."