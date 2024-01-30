More Rugby drivers appear in court charged with drink driving related offences
The following people were sentenced at Leamington Magistrates Court on Friday, January 26.
Russell Kirby, 46, from Lea Crescent, Rugby, was sentenced to a Community Order requiring him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid supervised work within the next 12 months.
He was also banned from driving for 27 months and ordered to pay £135 costs and £114 Victim Surcharge after appearing in court charged with drink driving.
He was arrested on December 9 last year in Drury Lane, Rugby, after police were alerted by keen eyed CCTV operators.
They explained that a man had left a pub and got into his car.
They monitored his driving and he collided with street furniture whilst trying to turn and they became concerned and called police. Officers arrived and he collided with another vehicle.
He was stopped by officers and refused to provide a breath test and was arrested for drink driving and driving without a licence and later charged.
Sergeant Simon Dalby said: “These sentenced drivers were in no fit state to drive and should not have got behind a wheel.
“Good drivers would never drink or take drugs and drive and those drivers that do stand a high chance of being caught because as well as the police, the public do not want them on the roads and will call the police to report them.”