More than 100 riders turn out for Leamington event aimed at highlighting need for better cycle routes

Simon Storey with the group of Kidical Mass riders behind him.

More than 100 riders have turned out for a Leamington event aimed at highlighting the need for better cycle routes in and around the town.

Cyclists of various ages and abilities took part in the Kidical Mass event at Washbourne Fields in Whitnash on Sunday - which was one of more than 200 taking place across Europe over the weekend and one of 14 in the UK with over 40,000 people taking part, all demanding action for better safer cycling infrastructure.

The event, organised by cycling coach Simon Storey, included an hour-long mass cycle ride involving 51 children and 50 adults.

Officers from Warwickshire Police's Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team put free security coding on bikes at the event.

Simon has thanked the marshals who helped to keep all the riders safe and motorists along the route who were very patient.

He said: “The main aim for Kidical Mass was to show that cycling is popular, but many people opt to use the car for the short journeys to school, work, shops etcetera because they don't feel safe.

“The streets are for everyone and we need better, safer cycling infrastructure to encourage more people to ride their bikes.

“Cycling is the answer to most questions.

“There's too much congestion - you can get at least four bikes into the space one car takes up, you want less congestion, ride a bike instead.

“The air quality is poor - cycling emits no pollution

“There's never any parking places - if more people ride bikes it would free up parking spaces.....

“The list continues.

“The trouble is a lot of people ask these questions, because they want to stay in their cars, we all have to make a little change, even if its just one journey, once in a while, which is why I set up the bicycle bus, to encourage people to take an active travel option to school instead of using the car just once every couple of weeks or so.”

