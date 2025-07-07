More than 100 Taekwondo students make the grade in Leamington
The event took place in Leamington on Sunday (July 6) under the watchful eye of expert examiner Grand Master Oliver.
Instructor Cassie Schembri said: “A huge well done to all the students who graded — your months of hard work, discipline, and dedication have truly paid off.
"And of course, thank you to the incredible parents who support their children every step of the way - from getting them to training, helping with Korean terminology, washing suits, and offering constant encouragement when things get tough.
“As always, the biggest thanks go to our amazing SAS team (Students Supporting Students), who showed up bright and early on a Sunday morning with their trademark enthusiasm and energy. Your commitment to helping others every week doesn’t go unnoticed.”
To get involved with Schembri Tkd call 07850327507 or email [email protected]