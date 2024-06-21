More than 16,000 illegal vapes were seized in Warwickshire over 14 months - data shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire was among the ten counties across the UK in which the most illegal vapes were seized over a 14-month period – according to a report.

Retailer Vape Superstore analysed Freedom of Information (FOI) request data from UK councils between January 1 2023 and February this year.

And this showed that 16,062 of the illegal products were seized in Warwickshire during that period across the country – the seventh largest amount.

The wider study also shows also shows how many shops were caught selling illegal vapes in Warwickshire – 58 – and how many packets of illegal cigarettes – 46,255 - were seized in the county in this period.

The key findings of the report were that Kent County Council seized more illegal vapes than any UK council, counting 431,005 – many of these arrive through the Eurotunnel terminal and the Port of Dover – Lancashire County Council has the most businesses stocking illegal vapes, with 132 dodgy shops in total and Carmarthenshire County Council seized the most illegal cigarettes in the UK, with a total of 160,000 packets.

Vapes should only be legally sold to those over 18, but the cheaper price of illegal products is particularly attractive to children.

UK laws also cover the ingredients, strength of nicotine and capacity of tanks.

Some of the recovered illegal vape products had a liquid capacity of 14ml, which is seven times the legal limit.

Studies of illegal vapes have discovered high levels of dangerous chemicals such as lead, nickel and chromium.