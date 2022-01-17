More than 550 sites across south Warwickshire put forward for possible housing and development

Screen shot of the interactive call for sites map for the South Warwickshire Local Plan.

More than 550 sites across south Warwickshire have been put forward by landowners to be considered for development and other use as part of Warwick and Stratford District Councils' Local Plan.

The plan will set out the planning policies that the two councils will use to assess applications for development, as well as identifying sites to meet future needs to support housing, jobs, infrastructure and open space.

It will also address the issues of climate change, wellbeing, connectivity and biodiversity.

As a first stage in the plan making process, there was a consultation for suggested sites which ran for six weeks between May and June 2021.

All of the 555 sites submitted have now been mapped and are available to view on an interactive map available on a website set up for the plan.

The councils are continuing to prepare the Local Plan and are undertaking various technical studies to inform the next stage of its preparation - issues and options.

This will include a full public consultation and will be the opportunity for residents and stakeholders to have their say on the councils initial assessment of the suitability or otherwise of the call for sites.

The issues and options consultation will also consider what the strategy for meeting our development needs and managing development to 2050 may look like.

Further rounds of public consultation will then follow.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for place and economy, Councillor John Cooke said: “The South Warwickshire local plan will be critically important in the shaping of future development of the area over the next 30 years.

"We are therefore grateful to all those who have contributed to this vital first stage.

"Now this preparatory work has been done we can start the process of identifying and considering options of how and where we can meet the combined housing, employment, educational, leisure and other infrastructure needs for the future.”